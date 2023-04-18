Pennsylvania health system installs new RCM platform

DuBois-based Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance is installing FinThrive's revenue cycle management platform at four of its 13 hospitals.

The health system aims for the new platform to automate revenue workflows and save clinicians time. Additionally, it will help the health system work with a single vendor on increasing revenue and reducing costs, according to an April 18 FinThrive news release.

"Being able to offer the comprehensive revenue management solution to our community hospitals will be pivotal to ensuring the health systems we support to remain independent with the ability to serve the people of rural Pennsylvania," Nicole Clawson, vice president of finance and revenue cycle for Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance, said in the release. "We look forward to continuing to work with our long-standing partner, FinThrive, to safeguard the financial future of our hospitals."