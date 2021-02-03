Pennsylvania health companies form ACO: 3 things to know

Gateway Health Plan and Bridges Health Partners, both of Pennsylvania, have entered into an ACO partnership.

Three things to know:

1. Gateway Health Plan is a managed care organization based in Pittsburgh. Bridges Health Partners is a clinically integrated network founded by four Pennsylvania health systems: Butler Health System; Excela Health in Greensburg; St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh; and Washington Health System.

2. The ACO seeks to improve care coordination, clinical performance, efficiency and costs for Gateway Health Plan Medicare members assigned to Bridges providers.

3. The companies have previously partnered in a successful Medicaid ACO and are expanding that partnership to serve Medicare members.

Access the news release here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

'I really feel angry': Insured patients hit with massive bills due to liens

Optum erroneously billed patients for COVID-19 vaccine

HCA annual profit climbs to $3.8B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.