Penn Highlands hospital to lay off 27 workers

Penn Highlands Connellsville (Pa.) Hospital will lay off 27 employees and eliminate 20 additional jobs through retirement and attrition, The Daily Courier reported July 14. The announcement comes in the wake of a five-year, $16.5 million loss for the hospital.

The Daily Courier, citing a press release, reported that the current services provided by the hospital would continue and bedside clinical nurses would not be affected. The cuts are expected to result in about $1.76 million in savings, according to the report.

Penn Highlands Connellsville President John Andursky said that all options were carefully considered.

"It is regrettable anytime there is a workforce reduction; however, this step was necessary to help our hospital regain financial stability," Mr. Andursky said in the press release.