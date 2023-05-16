Parkview operating losses continue ahead of UCHealth merger

Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System reported a $17.5 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2023, according to an unaudited balance sheet.

The health system also posted a $10.9 million net loss after accounting for investment returns. Current total assets were $117.5 million, while long-term assets were $525.6 million.

Total operating revenue was $395.4 million, about $17.5 million short compared to the $413 million in total operating expenses.

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Parkview Health System agreed to merge in January, and the deal is expected to close by mid-2023.