Outpatient vs. inpatient revenue trends: 48 statistics

While outpatient volumes slipped in September versus the previous month, they remained higher than the same month last year, according to the most recent "National Hospital Flash Report" from Kaufman Hall.

Such volumes are also mostly in double-digit increases for the year to date across the country compared with the same period in 2022. Compared with the same period in 2020, outpatient volumes continue to show a surge, with a 45% increase nationally versus a 16% increase in inpatient volumes.

Inpatient volumes were slightly down on the previous month, registering a 1% national decline, but were 4% higher than September 2022.

The data was gleaned from more than 1,300 hospitals.

National

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -1%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 4%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 3%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 16%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -5%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 6%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 11%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 45%

West

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -2%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 4%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 5%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 13%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -4%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 6%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 11%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 39%

Midwest

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: 1%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 2%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 0%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 9%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -5%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 6%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 9%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 41%

South

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -2%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 7%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 6%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 23%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -5%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 9%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 13%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 51%

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: 0%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 4%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 5%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 18%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -5%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 6%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 11%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 46%

Great Plains

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -3%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 3%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 4%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 20%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

September 2023 vs. August 2023: -7%

September 2023 vs. September 2022: 5%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 11%

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 42%