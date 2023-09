Outpatient vs. inpatient revenue trends: 36 statistics

Both outpatient and inpatient volumes declined in July versus the previous month, with outpatient numbers decreasing slightly more than inpatient, according to the most recent National Hospital Flash Report from Kaufman Hall.

Some of the decline in volumes could be put down to fewer people electing for surgery during the summer, Kaufman Hall said.

The report, released Aug. 28, included data from more than 1,300 hospitals across the U.S.

National

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -3 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 19 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -8 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 9 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 47 percent

West

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -3 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 17 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -8 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 9 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 41 percent

Midwest

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -3 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 2 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 10 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -9 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 8 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 44 percent

South

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -3 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 27 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -8 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 11 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 53 percent

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -3 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 18 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -10 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 10 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 50 percent

Great Plains

Inpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -2 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 22 percent

Outpatient revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -8 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 9 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 43 percent