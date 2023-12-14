Orlando Health boosts operating performance by $734M in FY 2023

Orlando (Fla.) Health transformed a $422.7 million operating loss (-8% margin) in fiscal year 2022 to a $310.8 million gain (5.1% margin) in FY 2023, according to financial documents published Dec. 13. The results equate to a $733.5 million swing from the black to the red,

Revenue increased 15.9% year over year to $6.1 billion while expenses rose 16.1% to $5.6 billion. Under expenses, labor costs increased 14% year over year to $2.9 billion and supplies increased 18.4% to $1.2 billion.

Nonoperating activities had a gain of $310.7 million for the year ended Sept. 30 — primarily due to higher returns in the investment market — compared to a loss of $422.7 million million the previous year.

Overall, the 16-hospital system ended FY 2023 with a net gain of $805.4 million, a significant improvement on the $6 million reported in FY 2022.