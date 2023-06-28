Oregon universal health plan board nears approval

The Oregon Legislature has passed a bill that would create the Universal Health Plan Governance Board, which would be tasked with developing proposals to implement a plan to ensure all residents have access to healthcare.

The legislation was developed in response to a ballot measure Oregon voters approved last year that made it the first state to adopt a constitutional right to affordable care, according to a June 23 news release from the House majority office.

The board would design an administrative structure for a universal health plan, assess institutional readiness and collaborate with hospitals, insurers and other stakeholders. The board also would be required to develop a plan for establishing an independent public corporation and separate trust fund. The board would present its proposals to the Legislature for consideration by September 2026.

The legislation is headed to the governor's desk for approval.