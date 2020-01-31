One Medical shares soar in debut trading day

One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics, saw its share price jump more than 50 percent from its initial offering price on Jan. 31, according to NASDAQ.

One Medical, in its trading debut, priced its shares at $14 each. The stock started trading at $18 a share late morning on Jan. 31, and jumped to as much as $21.88 around 3 p.m., NASDAQ's market summary shows.

One Medical sold 17.5 million shares, raising $245 million. The pricing values One Medical at about $1.7 billion, according to Business Insider.

One Medical is trading under the ticker symbol "ONEM."

Across the nation, One Medical has 77 medical offices and 397,000 members. The company offers customer memberships, which cost about $200 annually, and is pushing into digital services like virtual consults.

Although the company is still not profitable, its revenue was up 29 percent in the first nine months of last year.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Real problems are the ones that can't be solved with money, Intermountain CFO says

Atlanta, Milwaukee children's hospitals get $15M donations

Healthcare stocks perform the worst during election years



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.