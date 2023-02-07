One hospital CEO's secret to keeping staff turnover under 1 percent since 2020

Culture is king, so much so that some problems plaguing the industry can be largely mitigated when your staff creates and embodies a particular culture.

Kiley Floyd, CEO at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan., joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about leadership and why her staff is so resilient.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: How has your staff handled the past few years?

Kiley Floyd: What makes us unique is our staff. We have excellent people, and our turnover rate has been less than 1 percent for more than 3 years. That speaks volumes to the leadership within those departments, and the way they take care of each other daily.

Q: Turnover like that is incredibly rare. What do you attribute that to?

KF: As much as we take care of our patients, we also take care of each other. If somebody runs out of PTO, others share with them. It's a family atmosphere. Every day we ask our peers "What can I do for you today?"

We also aren't competing with the other facilities near us. We help each other, we share staff. Some of my peers have really been through hell the past few years, but they keep coming back for it.