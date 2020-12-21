OIG tags Kansas hospital for erroneous billing

Providence Medical Center, a community hospital in Kansas City, Kan., failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for 13 of 100 inpatient and outpatient claims reviewed by HHS' Office of Inspector General, according to an OIG report released Dec. 18.

The billing errors resulted in the hospital receiving $57,800 in overpayments during the audit period of Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2017, according to the OIG.

Based on review of the 100-claim sample, the OIG estimates that Providence Medical Center received overpayments of at least $325,241 for the audit period.

The OIG provided several recommendations to the hospital, including that it refunds Medicare $325,241, identifies and returns any additional overpayments and strengthens its policies and procedures to ensure compliance with Medicare billing requirements.

In comments attached to the draft report, the hospital disagreed with all of the OIG's findings and first two recommendations.

Despite the hospital's objections, the OIG maintained its findings and recommendations.



Read the full report here.

