OHSU $4.9B budget approved as capital plans continue

Oregon Health & Science University's board has adopted a break-even operating budget for its fiscal year starting July 1, according to a June 23 release.

It is the second straight year OHSU has adopted a budget where revenues match expenses as the Portland-based system continues to fight ongoing financial challenges.

The $4.9 billion budget approval comes at a time when construction continues on a $650 million expansion of inpatient facilities with a 14-story patient tower. The board is also expected to soon approve an estimated $330 million expansion to its children's hospital.

The two-hospital system's outlook was revised to negative June 22 by S&P Global.