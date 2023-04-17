Ohio's Memorial Health reports 65 days cash on hand

Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System has 65 days of cash on hand as of March 31 amid sustained operating challenges.

The two-hospital system is aiming to get the days cash on hand figure up to 77 by the end of September, Memorial Health said in an April 18 filing.

Memorial Health, which is behind on its planned Athens, Ohio, expansion, is aiming to boost its financial health by $24 million in fiscal 2023 with various revenue enhancements and savings from contract labor and shift bonuses.

The Athens project, which is budgeted at $102.8 million with a guaranteed price maximum of $119 million, will include a freestanding emergency department, clinics and an ambulatory surgical center.