OhioHealth reports 5.3% operating margin, net income of $906M

Columbus-based OhioHealth has reported full-year operating income of $303.7 million on revenue of $5.7 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Those figures, which translate to a 5.3 percent operating margin, compare with operating income of $342 million on revenue of $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022.

Expenses for the 18-hospital system rose 7.3 percent on the year to total $5.4 billion, of which labor costs, including benefits, accounted for $3.2 billion.

OhioHealth's net income totaled $906.2 million versus a loss of $304.8 million in fiscal 2022.