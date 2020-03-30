Ohio hospitals could lose $1.2B a month from suspended elective surgeries

Hospitals in Ohio could face $1.2 billion in lost revenue due to suspending nonessential procedures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Columbus Business First.

Ohio hospitals have already seen a third of their revenue dry up from suspending elective surgeries. The Ohio Department of Health ordered hospitals to suspend the procedures March 17 to help hospitals prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

John Palmer, a spokesperson for the Ohio Hospital Association, told Columbus Business First the revenue decreases come at a time when many community hospitals are already operating on "razor-thin margins."

The association estimates its 236 hospitals and 14 health systems have annual revenue of about $48 billion.



More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS provides reporting exemptions for Medicare payment programs

5 Washington hospitals face 'imminent closure' as COVID-19 wreaks havoc

Hospitals face financial fallout from COVID-19: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.