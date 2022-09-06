Ohio city could eliminate $200M in medical debt

The Toledo City Council is considering a measure that could eliminate medical debt for about 25,000 residents, ABC affiliate WTVG reported Sept. 5.

If passed, the city would use $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to partner with RIP Medical Debt, according to the report.

Councilwoman Michele Grim said those funds could wipe out between $180 million to $200 million of medical debt, according to the report.

Cook County, Ill. — which encompasses Chicago — is considering a partnership with RIP Medical Debt that could relieve more than $1 billion in debt.