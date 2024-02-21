NYU Langone gets $75M gift

NYU Langone Health has received a $75 million donation from the Julia Koch Family Foundation to open a new ambulatory care center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The eight-story, 76,000-square-foot facility will house a radiology and imaging suite, two operating rooms, two endoscopy suites and eight physical therapy bays. About 50 physicians will practice at the center across various specialties, including primary care, oncology and pain management.

The new facility is expected to open in 2026 — pending city approvals — and serve about 150,000 patients annually.

The donation represents one of the first grants bestowed by the Julia Koch Family Foundation, established in 2023, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

New York City-based NYU Langone opened its first two outpatient locations in Florida in 2017.