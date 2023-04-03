Nurses protest California hospital's plan to cut labor, delivery services

During March 31 protests, nurses in Oceanside, Calif., called for Tri-City Medical Center to "cease any plans to close or terminate" obstetrics and gynecology care, according to the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

Tri-City Medical Center's plans to potentially do so come amid dozens of closures of birthing centers and OB-GYN services nationwide. A "decline in referrals of pregnant patients" to the Tri-City hospital is what has prompted an evaluation by its board of the "department’s financial viability," according to an April 1 report from Fox affiliate KSWB.

At this time, "the hospital currently sees less than one birth a day," which has "significantly hurt the hospital's finances," according to the news outlet.

However, nurses argue the center provides critical OB-GYN care for the region. They added that closing it could force pregnant individuals to travel further than they have ever had to for care, according to a March 29 news release.

"It is safest to deliver close to home where minutes can make a difference in babies' and mothers' lives. There's no reason for families to travel long distances for care," Lauren Nance, RN, who has worked at Tri-City Medical Center for 36 years, said in the release.

A final decision has not been made, and according to KSWB, hospital officials are working on a plan to ensure care remains available.