Northwell to rename 20-acre hospital campus after record-breaking donation

South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, will rename its 20-acre campus to honor the donors of a record-breaking gift.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell announced the gift Nov. 2. It is the largest in the hospital's 108-year history. The amount was not disclosed.

The gift is from the Entenmann family, which owns a baking company in Long Island near the hospital. To honor the family, the campus will be renamed the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.

The gift will support the hospital’s $500 million transformation, which includes building a 45,560-square-foot women and infants center and a pavilion with inpatient and operating rooms.

"A gift like this positions South Shore to be the No. 1 tertiary hospital in Suffolk County," said Brian Lally, senior vice president and chief development officer at Northwell. "The Entenmann family's gift to name the campus is providing the opportunity for patients to receive the best care available anywhere — in a hospital that no one imagined to be of this caliber. Their generosity is moving SSUH into a new era. That's what philanthropy can do."