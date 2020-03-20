Northwell Health delays bill payments for patients affected by COVID-19

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is delaying bill payments for patients treated at its facilities who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health system is delaying payments for those patients and ensuring zero percent interest for a minimum of 60 days.



Patients who have lost a job, wages or who are experiencing other financial distress are eligible.

The health system said it is suspending payments to "help alleviate the economic pressure and stress so many families are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis."

"The important thing to remember is that nobody should delay needed medical services because of their ability to pay. If you’re experiencing any kind of financial hardship, whether it’s related to COVID-19 or other factors, the important thing is to contact us. We will always work with you," said Northwell Executive Vice President and Chief Business Strategy Officer Richard Miller.

Mr. Miller said the health system will work with affected patients to set up payment plans if needed when they receive the bill at a later date.

