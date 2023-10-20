New York system consolidates roles

Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System has consolidated seven positions and expanded roles to "adapt to the current climate and organizational needs," a spokesperson for the system told the Olean Times Herald.

Upper Allegheny Health System operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

The system did not specify which positions were involved or which hospital was affected, but several people on social media who identified themselves as employees said the affected positions included an outpatient nurse, case management nurse and nursing supervision roles at Bradford Regional, according to the report. No layoffs occurred as a result of the reorganization.

"The consolidation not only will improve efficiency but will allow us to continue to displace agency staff that continue to be a financial burden across the entire system," a spokesperson for the system told the Olean Times Herald. "All seven employees were offered open positions within UAHS. We're in the process of transforming our healthcare system to something viable as we look towards the future."

The health system described the decision as "difficult but necessary" as it strives to improve services while being fiscally responsible, according to the report.

Upper Allegheny Health System did not respond to Becker's request for comment.