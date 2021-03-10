New York hospital to cut 60 jobs

Faced with a $6.5 million deficit in fiscal year 2021, Plattsburgh, N.Y.-based Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital plans to cut jobs, according to local news network NBC 5.

The hospital said the cuts include 10 people who were laid off or had permanent hour reductions, 12 people who are planning retirement and the rest are open positions that will not be filled. The cuts will result in the reduction of 60 full-time equivalent employees.

"We're going to continue to evolve and we're going to make sure that we are providing the right kinds of care for the folks that live in our region and that we'll provide it for their children, and their children after that. But we do need to change. Our world is changing, our industry is changing," Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital President Michelle LeBeau told NBC 5.

