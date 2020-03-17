New York hospital cuts 3 management positions due to payment reductions

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., has laid off two senior managers and one mid-level manager due to impending Medicare and Medicaid cuts, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

The layoffs, which occurred March 9, affect a very small percentage of the hospital's 850-person workforce. Though hospital officials did not say which positions were eliminated, they said cuts did not affect the medical staff.

"We understand these decisions, while not easy, will allow us to provide uninterrupted, quality healthcare to our patients and our community," President and CEO Richard Duvall said in a press release. "The reorganization eliminated three positions within our management team, all of which were administrative."

Officials cited impending Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement cuts as the reason for the cuts. Mr. Duvall told the Watertown Daily Times there are no plans for additional layoffs.

The cuts are one step Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is taking to protect its long-term financial health. The hospital is implementing a strategic plan focused on developing efficiencies throughout the organization that has been in the works since last year, according to the report.

