New York health system to implement voluntary separations, layoffs

St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., plans to initiate a voluntary separation deal and lay off a handful of employees, according to a June 23 article in The Recorder.

The health system said it expects 13 positions will be eligible for voluntary separation and about five positions will be permanently eliminated. St. Mary's healthcare has about 1,600 employees.



A spokesperson for St. Mary's said the decision is a result of industry trends like decreasing patient volume and lower reimbursement that predated the pandemic, but that the COVID-19 crisis added financial pressure.



St. Mary’s Healthcare operates a main hospital campus in Amsterdam, a nursing home, several medical offices as well as programs at its former Amsterdam Memorial Hospital campus.