New York governor urged to sign law to encourage healthcare price transparency

Labor unions in New York sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass legislation that would heighten price transparency of hospital pricing and billing, Spectrum News reported July 27.

The HEAL Act aims to prevent "gag clauses" that would keep local ratepayers from accessing medical care prices before accessing said care.

"Particularly during these times of inflation, healthcare consumers and purchasers need every tool available to keep their care transparent and affordable," the letter to Ms. Hochul from the unions said, according to the publication. "Signing this law will allow unions, employers and local governments to access all their claims data and make smart purchasing decisions."

Unions 32JB, District Council 37; the United Federation of Teachers; the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Workers Union; the UFCW; the Public Employees Federation; PSC-CUNY; and the Hotel Trades Council have all signed the letter, altogether forming the Coalition for Affordable Hospitals.

The unions also claim New Yorkers are being charged more than the cost of Medicare at private hospitals, even for the same care at the same facility.