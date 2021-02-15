New Jersey insurance brokers erase $1.35M in medical debt

Alera Group employees added $1.35 million of erased medical debt to their ongoing efforts to help Americans pay off their medical bills, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Feb. 12.

Broad Reach Benefits and CRISP, two New Jersey-based divisions of the Newport Beach-based insurance broker, asked their employees to raise funds to give to non profit RIP Medical Debt. For every $100 of donated funds, RIP Medical Debt forgives $10,000 in medical debt.

The $1.35 million debt erasure is a part of about $19 million in medical debt that has been relieved by Alera Group employees' fundraising efforts, which began during the 2020 holiday season and remain ongoing. Most recently, Alera Group employees based in Newport Beach announced they had donated money to pay off $2.1 million in medical debt for community members who live at or below 200 percent of the poverty line in Orange County, Calif.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Michael Jordan gives $10M to open medical clinics in North Carolina

Sutter to cut 277 jobs, mostly in IT

10 hospitals seeking CFOs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.