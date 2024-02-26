New Jersey hospital ending maternity care, relocating services

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health is closing the midwifery program at its Inspira Medical Center Elmer (N.J.) location in mid- to late April after assessing its maternity care's current landscape and internal operations.

The services currently being offered at the Elmer location will be consolidated and transferred to both Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (N.J.) and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

"Two-thirds of Salem County residents with maternity needs are seeking maternity care at our Mullica Hill and Vineland medical centers," Kathy Scullin Marinelli, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Inspira Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "These hospitals are 11 and 15 miles from Elmer respectively and offer more advanced neonatal capabilities and other resources for an aging maternity patient population."

The patient demand increase for advanced clinical capabilities has contributed to a patient volume decline at the Elmer location's five-bed maternity unit.

"The midwives will have an opportunity to continue their mission of supporting mothers and babies during birth at our Mullica Hill hospital as well as providing midwifery care at the Centerton office in Salem County," Ms. Scullin Marinelli said.

Elmer's additional maternity staff will have the option to relocate to Inspira's Mullica Hill location or to find other career opportunities within the health system. Should a patient present emergency maternity care needs in Salem County, Inspira has EMS teams located in Elmer to meet the care needs.

A nonprofit health system, Inspira Health comprises four medical centers; two comprehensive cancer centers; eight multispecialty health centers; and additional service locations including urgent care, outpatient imaging and rehabilitation, sleep medicine labs, behavioral health, testing facilities, home care and hospice, digestive health and wound care centers, and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices. Inspira has more than 7,000 employees, including 1,200 medical staff members, according to its website.







