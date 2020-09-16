New COVID-19 relief package includes $45B for Medicare loan forgiveness

A bipartisan group of 50 lawmakers in the U.S. House unveiled a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package Sept. 15.

The package includes several provisions that would benefit hospitals and health systems. It would provide $100 billion for healthcare and testing, including $45 billion for Medicare loan forgiveness.

The package also includes liability protections, $500 billion to help state and local governments with pandemic-related expenses and $240 billion in relief for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The congressmen who unveiled the relief bill, known as the Problem Solvers Caucus, is composed of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans.

