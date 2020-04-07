New condition code released for COVID-19 claims

The National Uniform Billing Committee released a new condition code for claims related to COVID-19.

In a March 23 announcement, NUBC said without codes that specifically indicate COVID-19, including service for cases when a patient ultimately tests negative, payers will struggle to know which claims should be handled differently.

NUBC recommended the following to ensure claims for COVID-19-related care are flagged appropriately:

1. Use the "DR" condition code, which identifies claims that are or could be affected by policies related to a national or regional disaster.



2. Use one of the following diagnosis codes:

B97.29 (other coronavirus as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere) for services provided before April 1

U07.1 (COVID-19) for services provided on or after April 1

Z03.818 (Encounter for observation for suspected exposure to other biological agents ruled out)

Z20.828 (Contact with and suspected exposure to other viral communicable diseases)

3. Use an appropriate service date. The "DR" condition code should be used for related COVID-19 care with a Jan. 27 or later service date, as that's when HHS declared COVID-19 a federal public health emergency.

Read the full guidance here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

8 hospitals furloughing staff in response to COVID-19

12 hospitals furloughing staff in response to COVID-19

Quorum Health faces bankruptcy as COVID-19 bears down

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.