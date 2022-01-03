Nevada governor signs executive order to curb healthcare cost growth

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Dec. 29 intended to ease patients' burden with respect to healthcare costs.

The goal of the executive order, which sets a benchmark for how much healthcare costs should grow in a year, is to make sure those costs don't outpace wages and resources in Nevada, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also encourages payers and providers to collaborate to meet these goals.

"This executive order helps ensure that healthcare costs do not grow unchecked and create undue hardship for patients," Mr. Sisolak said. "This impacts Nevadans directly and is one step forward in our efforts to address rising healthcare costs, and I look forward to continued collaboration among stakeholders on this shared goal."

