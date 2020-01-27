Nebraska surgeon lets patients pay by volunteering

A surgeon in Nebraska launched a program that lets patients pay for surgery by volunteering for local humanitarian groups, according to CBS News.

Demetrio Aguila, MD, started the program about six months ago to help patients avoid medical debt associated with their procedures. His staff at Healing Hands of Nebraska in Norfolk calculate the number of volunteer hours required based on how complex the surgery is.

"I don't care if you're a multi-billionaire or if you're the guy on the street corner with a Styrofoam cup. You get offered the same options. Why? Because it's fair," Dr. Aguila told CBS News.

Dr. Aguila said he hopes the program will inspire other physicians to find ways to help limit patients' medical expenses.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Medicare to cover acupuncture for chronic low back pain

North Carolina health system apologizes after billing patients for rape kits

CHS buys more time for turnaround with $1B debt tender offer, Fitch says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.