More than 50% of hospitals to expedite digital investments

A Frost & Sullivan survey found that more than 50 percent of hospitals are increasingly investing in IT to meet the "quadruple aim" — enhance patient experience, reduce costs, improve health outcomes and improve clinician experience.

The survey had responses from 349 IT decision-makers from hospitals, medical practices and residential care.

According to an Oct. 13 press release, market participants to need to focus on these growth opportunities:

Digital solutions to monitoring healthcare workers and patients, such as virtual visits and remote patient monitoring

Finding balance between human and artificial intelligence solutions

On-demand access to care creates more demand for telemedicine

Hospital demand for medical technology will increase

"Leveraging cloud-based IT has become a priority to capitalize on the vast new resources of clinical, financial, socioeconomic, and other data generated across the health ecosystem and captured by electronic health records (EHR), connected medical devices, smartphones, and wearables," said Alpa Shah, vice president of customer experience at Frost & Sullivan. "Healthcare companies can use robust data sets to develop new insights, which help improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare and deliver new, innovative IT solutions that engage consumers."