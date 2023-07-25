300+ rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure

More than 300 rural hospitals are at immediate risk of closure because of the severity of their financial problems, according to a July 2023 report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. 

Hospitals at immediate risk of closure have lost money on patient services for multiple years, excluding 2020 during the pandemic, and are not likely to receive sufficient funds to cover the losses with public assistance ending, according to the report. These hospitals also have low reserves and more debt than assets.

Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing by state, according to the analysis:

State

Number

Percentage

Kansas

29 

28%

Texas

29

18%

Mississippi

25

34%

Oklahoma

24

31%

New York

22

43%

Alabama

19

37%

Tennessee

15

28%

Georgia

12

18%

Arkansas

11

22%

Kentucky

10

14%

California

9

16%

Michigan

8

12%

Missouri

8

14%

Iowa

7

8%

Illinois

6

8%

Indiana

6

11%

Louisiana 

6

11%

Maine

6

24%

Minnesota

6

6%

North Carolina 

6

11%

South Carolina

6

24%

West Virginia 

6

21%

Pennsylvania

5

12%

South Dakota

5

10%

Virginia 

5

17%

Colorado

4

10%

Florida

4

19%

Montana

4

7%

Ohio

4

6%

Alaska

3

18%

North Dakota

3

8%

Vermont

3

23%

Idaho

2

7%

Nebraska

2

3%

Nevada 

2

15%

New Mexico

2

7%

Washington

2

5%

Arizona

1

4%

Connecticut

1

33%

Hawaii

1

8%

Massachusetts

1

20%

New Hampshire

1

6%

Wisconsin

1

1%

Wyoming

1

4%

Delaware

0

0%

Maryland

0

0%

New Jersey

0

0%

Oregon

0

0%

Rhode Island

0

0%

Utah

0

0%

