Missouri women's hospital to close, transition services to new facility

University of Missouri Health Care Women's Hospital in Columbia, Mo., will close after it transitions all services to the new MU Health Care Children's Hospital and Birthing Center, which opened May 22.

The hospital recently shared plans to permanently close its emergency room on June 10.

Its neonatal intensive care unit and birthing center are the last services to be moved to the new facility, which are expected to be completely transitioned by June 12, a spokesperson for MU Health Care told Becker's.

Following the service transitions, the hospital building, located on Keene Street, will be used to expand surgical capacity and to meet the need for operation rooms.

"We continue to evaluate future options for the Keene Street building as we work to expand access to care for our patients," the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.