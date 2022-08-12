Missouri hospital hit with credit rating downgrade

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on Boone Hospital Center's revenue bond debt to "Ba3" from "Ba1."

"The downgrade to 'Ba3' reflects the continued and material deterioration of unrestricted cash, along with simultaneous operational challenges facing BHC," Moody's said in an Aug. 9 release.

The Columbia-Mo.-based Boone Hospital Center can expect operating headwinds, along with recent turnover in senior management, to contribute to challenges in attaining performance improvements, Moody's said.

The negative outlook reflects material risks that could result in more significant operating losses and cash declines during the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Moody's expects the cash-to-debt ratio to remain comfortably over 1.0 times through fiscal 2022.