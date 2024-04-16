Mississippi county explores hospital sale

The Oktibbeha County, Miss., board of supervisors has hired a consultant to survey Starkville, Miss.-based OCH Regional Medical Center in a first step to sell the facility, WTVA reported April 15.

The survey will measure the hospital's financial records, performance, and how it compares to other area hospitals, the publication said.

A spokesperson for OCH acknowledged the county's decision to bring in a consultant to survey the hospital in a statement shared with Becker's and highlighted the facilities' long-standing community healthcare services, past accomplishments and dedication to the community, patients and staff.

"While we understand the need for evaluation, we remain focused on delivering high-quality care to our patients," the spokesperson said.

OCH will work collaboratively with the county and the consultant to provide any requested documentation or information.

Becker's has reached out to the Oktibbeha County board of supervisors for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

OCH Regional Medical Center comprises 12 clinics and more than 300 doctors and nurses across 20 medical specialties, according to its website.