Minnesota hospital to end COVID-19 inpatient operations, affecting 325 jobs

St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., plans to wind down COVID-19 inpatient services by the end of May, affecting 325 jobs, according to the Star Tribune.

COVID-19 care is one of the last remaining inpatient services at St. Joseph's Hospital, which has been gradually shutting down over the last few months.

The owner of St. Joseph's Hospital, Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview, said it is starting the process to end COVID-19 inpatient care to give affected employees time to find different jobs within the health system.

M Health Fairview also said it expects vaccine administration progress to curb demand for the higher level of care.

"We are keeping a close eye on our numbers as we begin our transition process … and will continue to do so as the process moves forward to ensure we can safely and adequately care for COVID patients," a health system memo obtained by the Star Tribune stated.

The shutdown of COVID-19 inpatient services comes alongside several other changes M Health Fairview announced last October as it braced for a financial loss. The health system said it would close 16 of its 56 clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin; shut down its 90-bed Bethesda Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.; and stop offering most inpatient services at St. Joseph's Hospital.



St. Joseph's will offer mental health inpatient services until next year.

