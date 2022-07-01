Michigan hospital secures loan to stay open through July

The Sturgis (Mich.) City Commission unanimously approved a $645,000 loan on June 30 to help Sturgis Hospital stay open while awaiting potential state funding.

WWMT-TV reports that the loan agreement to the hospital is "contingent on approval of the state grant money being funded, allowing a verbal notification by Wednesday, July 6, and making quarterly financial reports until the loan is paid."

Sturgis City Manager Michael Huges told WTVB the loan money would come from the American Rescue Plan funding.

State funding would allow the hospital to stay open and become a rural emergency hospital on Jan. 1, 2023.