Mercyhealth furloughs employees not involved in direct patient care

Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth has furloughed an undisclosed number of employees who are not providing direct patient care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Gazette.

The health system also furloughed employees who provide services that can be delayed. Affected employees will not be paid, but they will be able to use personal time off, according to the report.

The furloughs will help Mercyhealth "survive the economic challenges presented by this COVID-19 situation" and "ensure our compliance with governmental 'shelter-in-place' orders," health system officials said, according to The Gazette.

Officials said they expect the furlough to last a few weeks.

