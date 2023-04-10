Mercy taking over residency program after Ohio hospital closes

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health plans to maintain the family medicine residency program and office affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's Hospital after it shutters in May, The Toledo Blade reported April 10.

On June 1, sponsorship of the residency program is expected to transfer from Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center's graduate medical education program.

About 16 physician residents will make the move to St. Vincent's. Those in training will now rotate through nearby Mercy Health Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital, about 2 miles from St. Luke's residency center.

The residency program will keep its nine faculty members, staff and structure, according to the report.

The deal is pending approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Last month, St. Luke's announced that it will close and cease all outpatient services after years of declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment.







