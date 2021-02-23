Memorial Sloan Kettering, Carrum Health launch bundled cancer care

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center teamed up with Carrum Health Feb. 23 to roll out bundled cancer care for employers that collaborate with the cancer center.

The partnership will offer bundles that cover in-person treatment at the cancer center for eligible patients with non-metastatic breast and thyroid cancers. For these patients, the bundle will cover complete medical treatment for up to two years.

For patients with all forms of cancer, bundles will cover remote diagnosis, treatment planning and care guidance.

"We are thrilled to be Carrum Health's first center of excellence to begin offering fully bundled rates for oncology care," Oren Cahlon, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering's deputy physician-in-chief for strategic partnerships, said in a news release. "Offering employers a national solution to access superior care and quality outcomes, while reducing the financial burden of cancer, is an important and worthwhile endeavor."

