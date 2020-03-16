Medicare pricing for coronavirus tests: 3 things to know

CMS released the Medicare payment amounts for COVID-19 tests on March 13.

Three things to know:

1. CMS developed Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System code U0001 to allow laboratories and healthcare providers to bill for using the CDC's RT-PCR Diagnostic Test Panel. Medicare will pay $36 for these tests, CMS said.

2. Healthcare organizations are using HCPCS code U0002 to bill for validated, in-house developed COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Medicare will pay $51 for these tests, CMS said.

3. Beginning April 1, laboratories and healthcare providers can bill Medicare and other health insurers using codes U0001 and U0002 for services provided on or after Feb. 4.

