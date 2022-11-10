Medical care costs fell slightly in October

The costs of medical care were down slightly in the October consumer price index, as overall inflation across the economy cooled.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the October consumer price index report, which measures the costs consumers pay for goods and services, Nov. 10.

Medical care costs fell by 0.5 percent in October, after rising 0.8 percent in September. Costs of hospital services and prescription drugs fell slightly, while physician services remained unchanged.

The cost of medical care has risen 5.4 percent since October 2021. Prices across all sectors of the economy have risen 7.7 percent since October 2021.