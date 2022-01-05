Median cost for hospitalized COVID-19 patients more than $11K, study finds

The median total cost of treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 2020 was $11,267, and the median cost per day was $1,772, according to a recent study published in Advances in Therapy.

The median length of stay was six days.

The study examined patient admissions and discharge data from April to December 2020 in the Premier Healthcare Database. From there, researchers estimated inpatient costs and lengths of stay.

For intensive care unit patients, the median total cost was $13,443 and the median cost per day was $2,902. The median length of stay was five days.

Factors that affected cost, length of stay and risk of death were age, medical conditions, race, level of care and discharge to long-term care facilities.

Overall average hospitalization costs decreased by 26 percent from April to December 2020, and the average length of stay decreased from 13 to 10 days during the same period.