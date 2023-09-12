Mayor calls on Oregon governor to keep PeaceHealth hospital open

Lucy Vinis, mayor of Eugene, Ore., has called on Oregon's governor and the state's health authority to keep the city's University District Hospital open, according to a Sept. 11 KLCC report.

Speaking at a rally outside the threatened hospital, Ms. Vinis and others condemned the planned closure, arguing that owner PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is not committed to discussing safer and more sustainable alternatives to the closure.

"Since PeaceHealth won't do that on their own, I call on Governor Kotek and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to force them to meet their obligations to provide healthcare to this community and deny this closure," she said, according to the report. Ms. Vinis has been in contact with Gov. Tina Kotek, the report said.

PeaceHealth described the Eugene facility as "underutilized" in an Aug. 22 press release announcing the planned closure.

Ms. Vinis has also previously said there is an "understanding" between PeaceHealth and the city that it would maintain emergency services in the area after building a new hospital in Riverbend, Ore.