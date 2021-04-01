Mayo Clinic raises $500M as it looks to growth

Mayo Clinic has sold $500 million in bonds to investors as the Rochester, Minn.-based health system prepares to invest heavily in capital projects over the next five years, the Post Bulletin reported March 31.

Mayo Clinic has not designated the bond sale for a specific project, but the system noted it is planning large capital expenditures. Over the next five years, the system expects capital spending of $6.5 billion, according to the report.

"The specific uses of the net bond proceeds have not been determined, but debt financing is a routine element of Mayo Clinic's capital formation," a Mayo Clinic spokesperson told the Post Bulletin. "Debt financing is a routine element of Mayo Clinic's long-term financial planning, and the current rate environment makes it an opportune time to issue bonds."

The net benefit of the bond sale to Mayo Clinic will be $497.5 million after issuance costs are deducted, according to the report.

Read the full Post Bulletin article here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

New York hospital takes $34M hit from nearly 2,700 canceled surgeries

Washington health system blames Cerner for bankruptcy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.