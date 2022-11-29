Mayo Clinic vs. Banner vs. SSM Health: How 3 health systems' finances compare in Q3

Rochester,Minn.-based Mayo Clinic reported a strong third-quarter operating margin despite widespread challenges, while Banner Health and SSM Health posted operating losses that were due in part to staff shortages, inflation, and increased labor and supply costs.
For the third quarter, Mayo Clinic posted net operating income of $157 million, compared to Phoenix-based Banner's $26 million operating loss and St. Louis-based SSM Health's $93.3 million loss.
Here's how the three health systems' finances compared in the third quarter:
Mayo Clinic (16 hospitals)
|($ in millions)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Total operating revenues
|4,117
|4,021
|Total expenses
|3,960
|3,697
|- Salaries and benefits
|2,327
|2,249
|- Supplies and services
|1,343
|1,179
|- Depreciation and amortization
|153
|155
|- Facilities
|95
|77
|- Finance and investment
|42
|37
|Operating income
|157
|324
SSM Health (24 hospitals)
|($ in thousands)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Total operating revenues
|2,330,115
|2,320,701
|Total expenses
|2,403,433
|2,263,503
|- Salaries and benefits
|1,046,515
|951,138
|- Medical claims
|134,990
|165,304
|- Supplies
|682,925
|587,762
|- Professional fees and other
|442,915
|461,767
|- Interest
|18,459
|19,128
|- Depreciation and amortization
|77,629
|78,404
|Operating income/(loss)
|($90,032)
|83,581
Banner Health (30 hospitals)
|($ in millions)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Revenue
|9,305
|9,029
|Operating expenses
|9,419
|8,865
|Operating loss
|(113)
|164
|Operating margin
|-1.2%
|1.8%
|Operating EBIDA margin
|4.6%
|7.7%