Mayo Clinic reveals more expansion details

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic shared more details about the expansion it's planning over the next two to three years, according to the Post Bulletin.

The initiative is called "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester," and will focus on redeveloping downtown sites for new ancillary and clinical office space. Five details:

1. The health system is planning a facility with both inpatient and outpatient care to connect with existing care sites.

2. Mayo plans to demolish at least one building and construct a new facility for logistics.

3. Digital technologies and infrastructure will play a big role in the health system's expansion and care delivery design.

4. While the exact amount Mayo plans to earmark for the expansion hasn't been confirmed by the board, Craig Daniels, MD, a physician leader for the initiative, told the Post Bulletin that it would be an "historic investment" for the city.

5. Construction may begin next year with an end date of 2030.