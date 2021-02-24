Massachusetts hospital to lay off 151 after sale

The outgoing owners of Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Mass., are laying off the hospital's 151 employees, effective April 20, according to MassLive.

Trinity Health of New England, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is selling the hospital to Health Partners New England, which plans to take over the hospital April 20, according to WWLP.

The new owners of the hospital told employee unions their contracts will not be honored after the sale is finalized. Staff will have to reapply for their jobs, according to MassLive.

Health Partners New England said it plans to have 200 employees at the hospital and will discuss employment issues this week with current employees before addressing the matter publicly, according to MassLive.

