Massachusetts health system lays off 118 furloughed workers, extends exec pay cuts

Citing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnstable, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare will lay off 118 employees and extend salary reductions for executives, according to The Cape Cod Times.

In May, Cape Cod Healthcare furloughed 595 employees due to low patient volume and revenue declines amid the pandemic. Of the workers furloughed, 477 have returned to work, and 118 will be laid off.

Employees affected by the layoffs include eight vice presidents, a nurse, lab workers, environmental service workers and dietary employees.

In addition to the personnel reduction, Cape Cod Healthcare is extending a 10 percent salary cut for its senior executives, according to the report.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Michael Lauf told the Times that the layoffs were "an extremely difficult decision to make, as Cape Cod Healthcare values each and every one of our employees."

Read the full report here.

